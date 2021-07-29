FDA approves Alzheimer’s drug; next fight is making the medication affordable

The first-ever drug to help delay decline and slow Alzheimer’s disease among patients has been given federal approval. President of the Missouri Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association Stacy Tew-Lovasz thinks the approval will usher in a new era of Alzheimer’s and dementia treatment and research.

She says doctors have only been able to diagnose the disease within the last five to ten years, allowing researchers to transform the drug side. Tew-Lovasz says the next step is to make the drug affordable because the pharmaceutical company plans to price the medication at 56-thousand-dollars annually.

