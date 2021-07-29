Officials give update on case involving former Sikeston DPS captain

A case involving a former Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer is still in the court system. A joint new release from Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Amanda Oesch and Sikeston DPS Director James McMillen addressed the situation yesterday morning. The release was issued after several citizens began asking about the case against former Sikeston DPS Capt. Andrew Cooper and his involvement in a February 2020 accident. Cooper was behind the wheel of a car when it ran a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle Feb. 29, 2020 at around 9:15 p.m. at East Salcedo and Columbine Streets. A Sikeston woman was killed in the accident and three others, including Cooper, sustained serious injuries. A preliminary hearing was held Dec. 8, 2020, and probable cause was found at that hearing and the case was bound over to circuit court. On Jan. 13, 2021, a change of venue was granted, and the case was transferred over to Butler County, Missouri, to proceed further. A bond hearing was held in Butler County on March 22, 2021, and the last court date was scheduled for July 27, 2021. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

