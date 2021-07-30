Boy Scout chaperone accused of placing hidden cameras in bathrooms at camp in St. Francois County

A Washington state man is accused of secretly hiding cameras in bathrooms and showers during a recent trip to a summer camp for Boy and Girl Scouts. 39-year-old David Nelson was charged with nine counts of invasion of privacy, two counts of first-degree promoting child pornography, and four counts of second-degree promoting child pornography. His bond was set at $500,000 cash only. The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department reports that Nelson was at the S Bar F Scout Ranch at Camp Gamble in Farmington on July 18 as a chaperone for a scout troop from St. Louis County. On Friday, cameras were discovered in two of the camp bathroom and shower areas, and Nelson is accused of placing them there. Six boys have been identified as victims in the case. However, detectives suspect there could be more. The sheriff’s department said 18 Greater St. Louis Area Council troops were present at Camp Gamble during that time. Anyone who attended Camp Gamble at the S Bar F Scout Ranch between July 18 and July 23 and believes they may be a victim is encouraged to call the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.

