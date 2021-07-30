Signal Improvements at US 61 and Cape Rock Drive/Kiwanis Drive Intersection in Cape Girardeau

Flashing yellow arrows will be installed at the intersection of U.S. Route 61 and Cape Rock Drive/Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau. The Missouri Department of Transportation analyzed traffic in this area, and the addition of flashing yellow arrows will help increase efficiency. The new signals will signify that drivers turning left should yield to oncoming traffic. The signals will also display a solid green arrow when left turning traffic has the right of way. A solid yellow arrow will indicate drivers should prepare to stop or complete the turn if in the intersection. The new signals will be activated the night of Monday, Aug. 9, weather permitting. For more information, please contact Bowers at (573) 380-3859, District Traffic Engineer Craig Compas at (573) 472-5310 or MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). A video of signals with flashing yellow arrows is also available at: https://youtu.be/H6-hcgWt7co.

