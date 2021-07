A Sikeston man is facing multiple charges in connection to the attack on the United States Capitol in January. Authorities report that 41-year-old Nicholas Kennedy is facing charges of entering a restricted building, obstruction of an official proceeding, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol Building, among other charges. Kennedy appeared in federal court Wednesday in Cape Girardeau.

