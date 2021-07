State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is running for State Auditor in 2022. Fitzpatrick is a numbers guy and a former Missouri House Budget Committee Chairman. The state auditor’s job is to be a watchdog over government money.

He is campaigning for the seat currently held by State Auditor Nicole Galloway. Galloway is not seeking reelection next year.

