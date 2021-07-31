Trading Post – July 31
Werner step ladder – 8 ft
Kimber pistol
Drum hardware/equipment – ph #: 573-334-6543
Buying: Vintage jeweled pocket watches – ph #: 573-270-0490
Black & Tan Beagle pups – 6 wks old – $75/each – ph #: 573-510-1283
2 stainless-steel kitchen sinks – $50/each – ph #: 334-3595
Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237
Assorted home decorations – ph #: 314-243-6197
Coin-op Maytag washers – $250/each
Coin-op Maytag dryers – $400/each – ph #: 573-382-1711
One-ton chain hoist – w/tripod – $150
Push mower – $65 – ph #: 334-1757
DR brush cutter – $1,000
Used tires
Aluminum tool boxes – ph #: 421-5385
Buying: ¾-ton standard cab pickup – ph #: 573-450-4783
Bravo oven – $125
Buying: 17 in Corvette wheels – ph #: 620-3572
Husqvarna chain saw – $125
Acoustic guitars – ph #: 667-5540
John Deere 318 tractor – w/front-end loader – $2,500 – ph #: 618-521-4515
Samsung refrigerator – $950 – ph #: 573-450-5401