The availability of bicycles and bicycle parts is one of the many victims of pandemic supply chain problems. Nick Smith with Red Wheel Bike Shop in Jefferson City says prior to the pandemic, he would have about 100 bikes in his store each week. Not anymore. Smith has very few bikes available and he is just now getting some in that he ordered last fall.

Smith says there has been a big spike in mountain bike sales.

