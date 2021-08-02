Dexter Police investigating off road vehicle thefts

Authorities in Dexter are investigating the theft of off road vehicles. The Dexter Police Department reports that multiple off road vehicles were stolen from M2 Outdoors on Wednesday, between 1:50 and 3:30 am. The suspect vehicle is described as a silver Ford F-150 crew cab which was pulling a bumper pull trailer. M2 Outdoors is offering a $2,000 reward to anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two vehicles. The stolen vehicles were a side-by-side off road vehicle valued at $15,000 and an ATV worth $8,700. A picture of the suspect vehicle is available on the Dexter Police Department Facebook page. Anyone who has information about the thefts is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Thomas Forkum at 573-624-5512, extension 4.

