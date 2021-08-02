Some MO hospitals and clinics noticing a rise in covid vaccination appointments

Since Missouri’s coronavirus vaccination incentive program rolled out last week, some hospitals and clinics say they are noticing a rise in appointments. Governor Parson says the state’s order for vaccine doses more than tripled last week. In Hannibal, Dr. Jessica Gilmore, with Hannibal Regional Hospital, says the hospital will increase the number of clinics available.

Some doctors feel rising case numbers in the community is the reason driving people to get vaccinated now.

