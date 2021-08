A Caruthersville man was hit and killed by a vehicle on Friday. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that 39-year-old Willie Campbell was hit shortly before 8:30 pm Friday while walking on 15th Street at Truman Boulevard in Caruthersville. Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene the next day by Pemiscot County Coroner Jim Brimhall. This is the 37th fatality for Troop E this year.

