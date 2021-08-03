Missouri to soon launch pilot program to give 300 caregivers of Alzheimer’s and dementia patients a stipend for caring for the patients at home

Missouri will soon launch a pilot program to give three-hundred caregivers of Alzheimer’s and dementia patients a stipend for caring for the patients at home. Jerry Dowell, with the Missouri chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, says the Legislature passed and the governor signed into law the 4.3-million dollar budget item this year. He says the effort will save the state money to keep the patients at home longer instead of having them in a nursing home.

Dowell says under the plan, caregivers would get a rate of 60-percent of what a nursing home would get.

