A Kansas City area woman drowned in Southeast Missouri over the weekend. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 55-year-old Tammy Owen, of Grandview fell off of a towed floatation device on Eleven Point River, went underwater, and drowned. Officials say that the incident occurred Friday evening three miles north of the Riverton Access.

