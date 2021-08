A body found last month in Marion, IL has been identified. The body of the deceased woman, discovered on July 23rd, has been identified as 35-year-old Kathleen Andrews. Her body was found in the 1600 block of Peabody Road, where she had previously taken up residence in the area and had been homeless. Marion officers were dispatched at 9:13 p.m. that night to the wooded area, where they located her body. Foul play is not suspected.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!