Meet Missouri’s new poet laureate

A western Missouri woman has been appointed to serve as the state’s sixth poet laureate. Maryfrances Wagner, of Independence, has been appointed by Governor Parson to serve in the position for the next two years. Her job entails creating a better understanding of poetry among children, adults and in Missouri’s schools. Wagner says many people already enjoy poetry in a different fashion.

Wagner says poet laureate Amanda Gorman, who appeared at the president’s inauguration earlier this year, has ignited the younger generation to read, write, and find their voice through poetry.

