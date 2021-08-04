Missouri Attorney General Joins Pro-Life Amicus Brief in Mississippi Abortion Case

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt joined a coalition of 24 states in filing an amicus brief in Dobbs v. Mississippi Department of Health, supporting Mississippi’s law that bans abortions after 15 weeks, except in medical emergencies.

The amicus brief, along with Mississippi’s brief, asks the court to overturn Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood, which created the federal right to have an abortion. The states argue that those decisions were wrongly decided, that inconsistent rulings and differing jurisprudence have created confusion at the state and federal court level, and that decisions on abortion should be returned to states.

“Since taking office, I have always fought to protect the unborn, and that fight continues today. As we argue in the brief, it is time for the Supreme Court to overrule Roe v. Wadeand Casey,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “While we’re fighting in court to defend Missouri’s pro-life laws, I’m proud to join 24 of my colleagues in support of Mississippi’s similar legal battle.”

The amicus brief, which was led by Texas and joined by Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah and Wyoming, can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/dobbs_amicus_filedc60f674ca4ae4bc1a0f0fdea2fadc6bf.pdf?sfvrsn=30b672af_2

The Attorney General’s Office has also been a fierce defender of Missouri’s HB126, which prohibits abortions based solely on a prenatal Down syndrome diagnosis, as well as prohibiting later-term abortions. That case is awaiting a review by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.

