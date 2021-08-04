New law paves the way for MO cities to decide if they want delivery robots

A new law begins at the end of this month that will pave the way for Missouri cities to decide if they want robots on wheels delivering goods to your doorstep. Companies like Amazon and FedEx both have delivery robots. Bill sponsor, Senator Lincoln Hough says the law could improve jobs – not take them away.

Hough says the law includes guardrails for cities – they can decide if they want to further restrict or opt out of delivery robots altogether. The devices could travel up to 10 miles per hour and cannot interfere with traffic or block a public right-of-way.

