Secretary of State Ashcroft Says Missourians Expect State Lawmakers to Approve Voter ID and Paper Ballot Legislation Next Session

Missouri’s Secretary of State says we should always be looking at how to improve future elections. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft spoke during a library event at Jefferson City’s Capital Mall.

Ashcroft is calling on Missouri lawmakers to approve voter ID legislation next year, along with a bill requiring a voter-marked paper ballot, except for accessibility concerns. The Missouri House approved a bill in late March that included both components, but it died in the Senate.

