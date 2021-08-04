Williamson County, IL man arrested for beating child

A Williamson County, IL man has been arrested for severely beating his child. 23-year-old Joseph Myers is charged with Aggravated Battery of a Child. Illinois State Police say their investigation started Monday after they were notified by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and DCFS that a one-month-old child had received serious injuries at a home in Freeman Spur. The child was later taken to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. Myers is currently being held at the Williamson County Jail pending a bond hearing. The investigation remains open and ongoing.

