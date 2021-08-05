Home County of Missouri State Fairgrounds Dealing with Outbreak of RSV

The west-central Missouri county that is home to the upcoming state fair is seeing an outbreak of a new respiratory illness unrelated to COVID. It’s called RSV, a common respiratory virus that normally causes cold-like symptoms. Pettis County health director Joann Martin says that RSV is normally seen from November to March.

Martin says while a few Pettis County babies have been hospitalized, they’ve done okay. The Missouri State Fair begins next Thursday in Sedalia, which is in Pettis County.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!