Missouri Lawmaker Who Led Bipartisan Effort for Amtrak Funding Praises Second Train for Missouri River Line

A Missouri lawmaker who led the bipartisan effort to fund a second daily round-trip train between St. Louis and Kansas City says urban and rural residents are benefiting from it. State Representative Rasheen Aldridge serves on the House Budget Committee.

Representative Aldridge said he’s heard from Republican senators and representatives who would like to see Amtrak add stations in their rural towns, along the route. Some of the current stops along with the Missouri River Runner line include Warrensburg, Sedalia, Jefferson City and Hermann.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!