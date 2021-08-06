Driver of stolen truck wreaks havoc during car chase with Cape PD

The Southeast Missourian reports that in an attempt to avoid arrest, the driver of a stolen truck took the Cape Girardeau Police Department on a car chase Thursday leaving a trail of damages in its wake. A Cape Girardeau police officer observed a white truck traveling near the 1600 block of Lexington Avenue in Cape Girardeau at approximately 11 a.m. that he recognized as recently being reported as stolen in Jackson. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and detain the driver, but the vehicle failed to yield and almost hit a Cape police vehicle to elude capture. The suspect drove the stolen truck through a residential yard, causing property damage. He fled through several nearby streets before hitting a stop sign and getting stuck off of the roadway. The suspect then attempted to flee on foot through the residential neighborhood, but was quickly caught by CGPD officers. The suspect remains in custody at the Cape Girardeau Police Department pending the filing of formal charges.

