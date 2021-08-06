Missouri Veterans Commission considers ways to boost revenue at veterans’ homes

The Missouri Veterans Commission is considering ways to boost revenue for its seven veterans’ homes. It has been dealing with declining funding, which comes from state gaming and Veterans Affairs. Executive Director Paul Kirchoff says one of the options could be to ask the state for additional funding to help deal with a serious worker shortage.

Other options the commission is weighing include pursuing federal grants, improving methods within the organization, and changing the resident care rate. It is also still awaiting legislative approval to use federal emergency relief funds.

