Northwest Missouri Hospital Executive to Lead Missouri Hospital Association

A northwest Missouri health care executive will soon be moving to Jefferson City, to lead the statewide hospital group. Mosaic Medical Center President Jon Doolittle will leave the hospital in rural Albany to become the Missouri Hospital Association’s (MHA) president, during a critical time for health care.

Doolittle says that the COVID pandemic has accelerated the radical transformation of the nation’s health care industry. He will succeed Herb Kuhn, who’s retiring after leading the MHA for the past 12 years.

