Sikeston man arrested for alleged sex violation
A Sikeston man was taken into custody Tuesday evening for a number of alleged violations, including felony failure to register as a sex offender. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated 60-year-old Jerry Graham was arrested in Mississippi County for alleged failure to register as a sex offender, possession of a controlled substance for marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to wear a seat belt, and failure to signal. He was taken to Mississippi County Jail and held for 24 hours.