Trading Post – August 7

Buying: Vintage jeweled pocket watches – ph #: 573-270-0490

————–

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————–

Set of used tires – $25 – ph #: 573-450-5312

————–

White Oak firewood

Collapsible dog crate – ph #: 513-5505

————–

Tractor service – ph #: 421-6257

————–

Manual reel mower – $50 – ph #: 573-275-4415

————–

DR brush cutter 

Rear-tine tiller

Aluminum tool boxes – ph #: 421-5385

————–

‘99 Ford Contour – $3,000

‘01 Ford Expedition – $1,000 – ph #: 573-270-9921

————–

Maytag coin-op washers – $200/each

Maytag coin-op dryers – $400/each – ph #: 573-382-1711

————–

Iron cook stove – ph #: 573-471-2773

————–

Black & Tan beagle pups – $65/each – ph #: 573-510-1283

————–

Rhode Island Red chickens – $2/each – ph #: 573-768-0313

————–

Craftsman riding mower – $525

Push mower – $55

Buying: picnic table – ph #: 334-1757

————–

Buying: guitars/instruments – ph #: 573-270-1476

————–

Various furniture/appliances – ph #: 573-450-5401

————–

46 in riding mower blades – $15/each – ph #: 573-450-1862

————–

Dewalt 12 in miter saw – $250 – ph #: 573-318-4050 

