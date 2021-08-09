Center Junction completion in sight

The diverging diamond interchange at Center Junction along U.S. 61 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson could be complete and open to traffic by early October, according to the project contractor. However, officials with the Missouri Department of Transportation say they don’t want to raise public expectations and are “officially” saying the $17.4 million project will be finished by Nov. 1, as specified in the project contract. Traffic on U.S. 61 has been flowing throughout the project on the north lanes of the new interchange, but will be shifting to the south lanes during the week of Aug. 16 to allow for work along the northern lanes. Aside from the final concrete pours, there is still some slope work to be completed on either side of the interchange under Interstate 55 as well as diamond grinding and striping of the pavement. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

