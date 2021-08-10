Shock, sadness following death of former Cape city official Julia Jones

Former director of the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department Julia Jones died Monday at age 62. Family members confirmed that Jones succumbed to melanoma. She formally retired four weeks ago on July 12 after a decade-long tenure and said at the time she was looking forward to “a new adventure” with her husband, Mike — which she said would include splitting time between her Cape Girardeau hometown and Florida, where she had previously lived and was employed for three decades. Julia and Mike Jones married in June 2017 after having dated since 2004. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

