Sikeston man arrested on cocaine charge

Authorities in Southeast Missouri have arrested a Sikeston man on a cocaine charge. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 49-year-old Byron Howard was taken into custody shortly before noon Saturday on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance for cocaine. Howard is also facing charges of DWI-Alcohol, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, and excessive window tint. Following the arrest, he was transported to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!