Survey says your car’s fuel range display likely isn’t accurate to the mile

Many newer cars have a display on the dashboard that estimates how many miles you can drive before you run out of gas, but a new study finds those gadgets are not always accurate. Meredith Mitts, with Triple-A, says the motor club’s researchers tested the in-vehicle fuel systems that measure fuel economy and fuel range.

The report finds some vehicles underestimate the miles-to-empty, but others overestimate, which can leave you stranded if you rely too heavily on it. The best bet is to keep an eye on the trusty red needle that swings from F for Full down to E for Empty.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!