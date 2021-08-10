Williamson County, IL cops request public’s help looking for suspect

Williamson County, IL, Sheriff Bennie Vick is seeking the public’s help in attempting to identify a man captured in images that were released on Monday. The man is a suspect in a felony theft that occurred on August 3rd in the Marion area. If you have any information about the suspect, contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or The Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-TIPS (8477). Your information is important to crime stoppers and all callers may remain anonymous. Information leading up to the arrest of these individuals may lead up to a $1,000 cash reward. Learn more at thesouthern.com.

