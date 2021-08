Missouri celebrated its 200th year of becoming a state yesterday. During a ceremony at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri dignitaries and others gathered to celebrate the state’s birthday. Governor Parson spoke at the ceremony.

A naturalization ceremony in the rotunda also welcomed new American citizens. Events are being held across the state the rest of the year to showcase Missouri’s bicentennial.

