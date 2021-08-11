Monday, August 11th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Clearwater, FL — The Florida woman who police say stole a car during a test drive is now behind bars. Clearwater Police arrested 43-year-old Johna Lamont on charges of grand theft auto and scheming to defraud. Police say Lamont took a 2018 Honda Accord out for a test drive last Monday and never returned. Authorities recovered the stolen car a few days later.

Authorities smothered social media with photos of Lamont and a possible accomplice. Police said someone recognized Lamont and called police. In those photos, she had blonde hair. It appears she changed her hair color because her mug shot shows her with much darker hair. She’s at the Pinellas County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!