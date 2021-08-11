Poplar Bluff authorities trying to identify suspects in connection to coin machine break ins

Poplar Bluff police are asking for the public’s help in identifying multiple subjects who are suspected of breaking into area coin machines. The Poplar Bluff Police Department reports that video footage was captured of a total of four subjects. The subjects are suspected of breaking into coin machines at multiple businesses in Butler County. The video is available on the Poplar Bluff Police Department Facebook page. Anyone who has information on the identity of the subjects is asked to contact Detective Dan Mustain at 573-686-8632.

