Residential fire on Jefferson Ave yesterday afternoon

Yesterday afternoon there was a residential first alarm fire on the 1000 block of Jefferson Ave. Just after 2 p.m., Cape Girardeau Fire Department units were dispatched to the residence. Initial units were advised that there was smoke and flames visible. The first CGFD units arrived within 4 minutes and upgraded the alarm to a working fire assignment to backfill fire stations with off duty personnel as well as units from Scott City, Gordonville and a Jackson unit to the scene. The flames were brought under control within approximately 20 minutes of being dispatched. The house suffered extensive smoke and fire damage displacing the residents. There were no occupants home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!