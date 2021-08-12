Canines have been on the MO State Highway Patrol force for 33 years

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s canine officers have been on the force for the past 33 years. They are used to help find drugs and other evidence, for limited search and rescue efforts, officer protection, apprehension, and to track a missing person or a suspect. Lieutenant Michael Halford says many people assume that canine officers are mean.

The patrol currently has nine teams serving across Missouri. They also help local agencies when called upon.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!