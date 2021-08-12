Mail theft reported in rural Jackson County, IL

Multiple incidents of mail theft have been reported in Jackson County, IL. The thefts are being reported mainly in rural areas west of Murphysboro. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office believes that the thefts are happening in the early morning hours and the thieves are simply driving from mailbox to mailbox and removing any contents inside. If you believe you’re the victim of mail theft, or if you have information about the case, you’re encouraged to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 684-2177.

