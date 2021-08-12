Thursday, August 12th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Laurens, SC — An employee who turned a McDonald’s into a makeshift tattoo parlor is behind bars, charged with inking a juvenile inside the South Carolina eatery late Friday evening. Investigators today arrested 28-year-old Brandon D’Marcus Presha on a pair of criminal charges in connection with the August 6th tattooing at a McDonald’s in Laurens, a city about 70 miles from Columbia.

Presha is being held in the county jail on $25,000 bond. He has been charged with tattooing a minor and tattooing without a license. Police learned of the tattooing after witnesses posted videos showing Presha–wearing gloves and seated at a table in the McDonald’s dining room–working on his underage client. Police have not revealed the age of the juvenile, whose arm was tattooed by Presha.

According to the McDonald’s website, the restaurant in Laurens is open 24 hours. Presha pleaded guilty in December to a felony assault and battery charge, for which he was sentenced to three years in prison. A judge, however, suspended the sentence and placed Presha on probation for two years. His latest arrest will likely prompt prosecutors to file a probation violation charge with regard to the 2020 assault conviction.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!