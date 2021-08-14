Trading Post – August 14
Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237
————–
Iron cook stove – ph #: 573-471-2773
————–
Buying: portable sawmill – ph #: 335-0009
————–
Black & Decker battery-powered lawn mower – $25
Antique sewing machine – $30 – ph #: 573-270-9582
————–
Task Force reel mower
2 water softeners – $500/both – ph #: 573-275-4415
————–
Chickens
Beagle pups
‘93 Ford XL pickup – ph #: 573-510-1283
————–
DR brush cutter
Aluminum ladders
Washing machines – $50/each – ph #: 421-5385
————–
Yamaha acoustic guitar
Buying: Bose stereo – ph #: 667-5540
————–
15 in 6-hole Toyota aluminum rims/tires – $450 – ph #: 380-4100
————–
‘05 Lincoln Continental – $6,250 – ph #: 573-380-3180
————–
John Deere X300 lawn tractor – $1,400 – ph #: 573-587-1341
————–
Assorted home decor items – ph #: 314-243-6197
————–
4 ft two-tier deer plot discs – $300 – ph #: 573-587-9313