Trading Post – August 14

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

Iron cook stove – ph #: 573-471-2773

Buying: portable sawmill – ph #: 335-0009

Black & Decker battery-powered lawn mower – $25

Antique sewing machine – $30 – ph #: 573-270-9582

Task Force reel mower

2 water softeners – $500/both – ph #: 573-275-4415

Chickens

Beagle pups

‘93 Ford XL pickup – ph #: 573-510-1283

DR brush cutter

Aluminum ladders

Washing machines – $50/each – ph #: 421-5385

Yamaha acoustic guitar

Buying: Bose stereo – ph #: 667-5540

15 in 6-hole Toyota aluminum rims/tires – $450 – ph #: 380-4100

‘05 Lincoln Continental – $6,250 – ph #: 573-380-3180

John Deere X300 lawn tractor – $1,400 – ph #: 573-587-1341

Assorted home decor items – ph #: 314-243-6197

4 ft two-tier deer plot discs – $300 – ph #: 573-587-9313

