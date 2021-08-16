Grandfather who saved family from house fire passes away

A Poplar Bluff man who saved his family from a house fire last week has passed away. 64-year-old Alex Clinton was called home Friday afternoon at a St. Louis hospital. Clinton was transported to the hospital after saving his wife, his daughter, and grandchild from a fire at his residence early Wednesday morning. Clinton’s daughter Alexsa White says that he loved his friends and family. She added his heroic acts were to continue even after his death because he signed up to be an organ donor. Due to the severity of his injuries he was unable to donate his organs.

