Monday, August 16th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Kenosha, WI — While using the laser sight on a friend’s 9mm handgun to play with a cat, a Wisconsin woman accidentally shot the weapon’s owner in the leg. As detailed in a criminal complaint, 19-year-old Jashanti Pleasant was inside a friend’s Kenosha apartment when she removed the handgun from a nightstand drawer. The gun had been placed there by 21-year-old James Daniels.

Investigators say that Pleasant, who had been drinking brandy, picked up the Smith & Wesson gun and “turned on the laser sight and was pointing it at the floor to get a cat to chase it.” While playing with the firearm, Pleasant discharged the weapon, striking Daniels in the right thigh. Daniels, who was standing in a doorway when hit, stood “in shock for a second and then he asked Ms. Pleasant if she had shot him,” according to the witness quoted in the complaint.

The bullet traveled through Daniels’s leg and struck the stove. During police questioning, Daniels reportedly admitted bringing the gun to the residence, but claimed he had removed the magazine. Pleasant told cops that she thought the 9mm’s magazine had been removed before the gun “accidentally went off.” Pleasant was arrested for causing injury by the negligent use of a weapon. Daniels, who is also facing a felony gun charge, has been free on bond in a pending criminal case that bars him from possessing a weapon.

