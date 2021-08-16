Money could be made available for Missouri’s wildlife if new federal bill passes

Senator Blunt is working on a new bill in the US Senate that will dedicate nearly $1.4 billion nationally to locally-led efforts at helping wildlife thrive. Tyler Schartze with the Conservation Federation of Missouri says more than $21 million could be coming to Missouri each year and could help increase bob-white quail numbers in the state.

More than 600 species have been identified as “needing help” by the Conservation Department. A similar bill is being worked on in the US House.

