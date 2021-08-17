Kentucky man charged in Miner shooting death
A Kentucky man faces charges after the early Friday shooting death of an individual at a hotel in Miner. Early Friday, Officers with the Miner Police Department discovered a 19-year-old gunshot victim and immediately began life-saving measures. The victim was transported to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston where they were later pronounced deceased. After an extensive investigation, it was learned the incident occurred at a local hotel. Three possible suspects were questioned and one of those suspects, 23-year-old Robert Miller, was charged through Scott County with involuntary manslaughter, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. Miller is being held on a warrant with no bond. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.