MO town develops land to attract mountain bikers and outdoor adventure lovers

Ironton is developing land to attract mountain bikers, hikers, campers, and other outdoor adventure lovers. The catalyst for the development is a new downhill mountain bike park like no other in the Midwest. Ironton Mayor Bob Lourwood says 80-acres within Shepherd Mountain include several difficult downhill trails and obstacles, such as a feature called the corkscrew.

The town of 15-hundred is installing hiking and cross-country trails for beginners. A private company is also building a campground and plans to offer rock climbing, kayaking, canoeing and rafting.

