Blunt on COVID response: third shot coming soon for all, response should be up to local officials

Senator Roy Blunt says federal health officials will soon OK a COVID-19 booster shot to everyone who has been vaccinated.

Senator Blunt says it should be up to local governments to decide how to respond to the COVID-19 threat. He is in Missouri this week and in Columbia on Tuesday he talked about the ongoing federal response to COVID-19 and virus mutation known as the Delta variant. Blunt says the COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials always showed that some people would get the vaccine and still get the virus. Blunt is a leader on the committee that funds federal health research.

