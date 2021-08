The Missouri State Fair director calls this year’s fair a once in a lifetime experience. Mark Wolfe says fairgoers will see several new exhibits for the state’s 200th birthday.

Wolfe says it’s good to see fairgoers and exhibitors back on the grounds after it was mostly canceled last year.

