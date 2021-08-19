MO teachers and students gear up for new school year and second year with COVID-19 around
Missouri teachers and students are gearing up for a new school year and a second academic year with COVID-19 around. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration could approve later this year the vaccination for use in younger children. During Tuesday’s Missouri Board of Education meeting, state K-12 Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven says some districts are working to promote coronavirus vaccination clinics within schools.
In Missouri, health safety requirements are left up to local leaders to decide.