Parson does not think a special session is necessary to fund Medicaid expansion

Governor Parson says he does not think a special legislative session is necessary to work out Medicaid expansion funding.

The governor does not think freezing spending will be necessary within any state departments to pay for the expansion. Many Republican lawmakers attempted to defund the expansion, arguing that the ballot measure did not include how to pay for it. The Missouri Supreme Court ruled against that argument.

