A Ste. Genevieve man was killed in a car accident in Ste. Genevieve County earlier this week on Southbound US-61, South of Route O. 31-year-old Alyssa Stout, of Broken Bow, NE, was attempting to make a left hand turn onto Route O and failed to yield to an oncoming motorcycle. The front of the bike hit the right side of Stout’s Jeep. 61-year-old Mark Radford was on the motorcycle and later pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital South.

