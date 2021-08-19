Tallapoosa man arrested in Butler County on multiple charges

A Tallapoosa man was arrested in Butler County Tuesday night on multiple charges. 29-year-old Travis Copeland was charged with felony 1st-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, felony possession of a controlled substance for meth, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, failure to display two lighted headlamps, and not wearing a seatbelt. He was taken to the Dunklin County Jail on a 24 hour hold.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!